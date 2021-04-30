Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): This company that is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.23%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG): This company that provides advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.89%.

