Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This designer and manufacturer of footwear and apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Amcor plc AMCR

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.85%, compared with the industry average of 3.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.28%, compared with the industry average of 3.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

HP Inc. (HPQ): This provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.95%.

Most Popular