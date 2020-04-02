Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This designer and manufacturer of footwear and apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.85%, compared with the industry average of 3.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.28%, compared with the industry average of 3.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
HP Inc. (HPQ): This provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.95%.
