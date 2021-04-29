Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.58%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF): This consumer financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.29%.

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE): This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.86%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR): This company that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.

