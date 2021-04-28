Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC): This bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.32%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.37%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH): This bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.00%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.41%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI): This holding company for First Guaranty Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.28%.

