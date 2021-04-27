Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): This operator of television stations that deliver television programming and digital content has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

TEGNA Inc. Price and Consensus

TEGNA Inc. price-consensus-chart | TEGNA Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.21%.

TEGNA Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

TEGNA Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | TEGNA Inc. Quote

Morgan Stanley (MS): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 22% over the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley Price and Consensus

Morgan Stanley price-consensus-chart | Morgan Stanley Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.72%, compared with the industry average of 0.20%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.45%.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Yield (TTM)

Morgan Stanley dividend-yield-ttm | Morgan Stanley Quote

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF): This company that manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Price and Consensus

J & J Snack Foods Corp. price-consensus-chart | J & J Snack Foods Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.40%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.35%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | J & J Snack Foods Corp. Quote

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 1.26%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

Cabot Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cabot Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Cabot Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Morgan Stanley (MS): Free Stock Analysis Report



J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.