Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This provider of market making and liquidity services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.43%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.88%, compared with the industry average of 5.17%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.07%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This owner and operator of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.19%, compared with the industry average of 3.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.64%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer and distributor of shelf-stable and frozen foods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.

