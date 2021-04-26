Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.45%, compared with the industry average of 7.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.10%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH): This bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.93%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI): This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.39%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.45%.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This company that provides financial services through its Title Insurance and Services segment and its Specialty Insurance segment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 1.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

