Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC): This company that provides a range of banking and mortgage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.57%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This commercial banking and trust services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.06%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.97%, compared with the industry average of 3.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): This company that manufactures and markets home appliances and related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.

