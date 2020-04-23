Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.6%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP): This operator of ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.7%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR): This manager of specialized industrial properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.7%.

