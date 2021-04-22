Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.80%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI): This company that offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.28%.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN): This financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.85%.

