Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Conagra Brands Inc. Price and Consensus
Conagra Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conagra Brands Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 21.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.5%.
Conagra Brands Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Conagra Brands Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Conagra Brands Inc. Quote
Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL): This real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Global Net Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Net Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Net Lease, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.8%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
Global Net Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Net Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Net Lease, Inc. Quote
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This company that acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
One Liberty Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.3%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
One Liberty Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP): This company that acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.7%.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP): Free Stock Analysis Report
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL): Free Stock Analysis Report
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.