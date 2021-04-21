Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): This financial holding company that provides banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.27%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.13%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.63%.

TOTAL SE (TOT): This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.86%, compared with the industry average of 1.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.75%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC): This company that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.49%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.

