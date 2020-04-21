Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This owner and operator of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.02%, compared with the industry average of 3.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This manufacturer and distributor of biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.92%, compared with the industry average of 2.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.75%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR): This provider of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.93%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.12%.

