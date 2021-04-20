Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:
Mercer International Inc. (MERC): This manufacturer and seller of northern bleached softwood kraft pulp has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.3% over the last 60 days.
Mercer International Inc. Price and Consensus
Mercer International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mercer International Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.06%.
Mercer International Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Mercer International Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Mercer International Inc. Quote
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG): This manufacturer and seller of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
HarleyDavidson, Inc. Price and Consensus
HarleyDavidson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HarleyDavidson, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.49%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.98%.
HarleyDavidson, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
HarleyDavidson, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | HarleyDavidson, Inc. Quote
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This telecommunications services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.17%.
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF): This company that engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Raymond James Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.20%, compared with the industry average of 0.20%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.47%.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Raymond James Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote
