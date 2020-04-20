Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocky Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 1.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.72%.

Rocky Brands, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rocky Brands, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

Medifast, Inc. (MED): This manufacturer and distributor of weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

MEDIFAST INC Price and Consensus

MEDIFAST INC price-consensus-chart | MEDIFAST INC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.98%, compared with the industry average of 0.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.34%.

MEDIFAST INC Dividend Yield (TTM)

MEDIFAST INC dividend-yield-ttm | MEDIFAST INC Quote

General Mills, Inc. (GIS): This manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

General Mills, Inc. Price and Consensus

General Mills, Inc. price-consensus-chart | General Mills, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.

General Mills, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

General Mills, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | General Mills, Inc. Quote

Fluor Corporation (FLR): This provider of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Fluor Corporation Price and Consensus

Fluor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fluor Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.12%.

Fluor Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fluor Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fluor Corporation Quote

