Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): This company that manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Valero Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.47%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.49%.

Valero Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Valero Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.34%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.67%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM): This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 2.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.05%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM): This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northrim BanCorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Get Free Report



Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM): Free Stock Analysis Report



CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.