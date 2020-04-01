Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): This manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.87%.

Amcor plc (AMCR): This manufacturer and seller of packaging products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.66%, compared with the industry average of 3.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD): This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.35%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.

