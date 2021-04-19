Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): This holding company that provides banking and trust services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.31%.

Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA): This diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB): This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 1.83%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.71%.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.97%, compared with the industry average of 3.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

