Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM): This real estate investment trust witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.