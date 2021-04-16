Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.07%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.07%, compared with the industry average of 1.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.01%.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): This company that engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.27%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.15%.

