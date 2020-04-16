Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

General Mills, Inc. (GIS): This manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

