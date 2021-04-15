Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS): This company that underwrites property and casualty insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.04%, compared with the industry average of 1.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): This company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.42%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.72%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC): This company that manufactures and sells apparel and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.85%.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.07%, compared with the industry average of 3.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

