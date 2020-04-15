Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This brokerage and financial technology company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.5%.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT): This manager of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 37%, compared with the industry average of 12.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15%.

