Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): This Canadian chartered bank that offers a wide range of business and consumer services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.74%, compared with the industry average of 1.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB): This company that offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.84%, compared with the industry average of 1.83%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.71%.

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX): This real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.30%, compared with the industry average of 3.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.08%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR): This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.

