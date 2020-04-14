Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Fluor Corporation (FLR): This provider of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.27%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.12%.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): This manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.89%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

