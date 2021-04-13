Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This company that manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.52%.

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG): This company that focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.50%.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This provider of various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.18%.

Global Partners LP (GLP): This owns, controls or has access to terminal networks of refined petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 57% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.11%, compared with the industry average of 6.52%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.51%.

