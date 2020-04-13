Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:
General Mills, Inc. (GIS): This manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
General Mills, Inc. Price and Consensus
General Mills, Inc. price-consensus-chart | General Mills, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.41%, compared with the industry average of 0.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.
General Mills, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
General Mills, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | General Mills, Inc. Quote
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cardinal Health, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This designer and manufacturer of footwear and apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rocky Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 1.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.72%.
Rocky Brands, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Rocky Brands, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Best Buy Co., Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): Free Stock Analysis Report
General Mills, Inc. (GIS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.