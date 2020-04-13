Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

General Mills, Inc. (GIS): This manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.41%, compared with the industry average of 0.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This designer and manufacturer of footwear and apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 1.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.72%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

