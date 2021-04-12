Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.67%, compared with the industry average of 8.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.42%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): This company that owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.23%.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): This quick-service restaurant operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.39%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.72%.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR): This metals manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.12%.

