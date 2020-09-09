Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This critical illness recovery hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Select Medical Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote

Select Medical Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF): This workforce solutions and placement services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

BG Staffing Inc Price and Consensus

BG Staffing Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Staffing Inc Quote

BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 2.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BG Staffing Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

BG Staffing Inc peg-ratio-ttm | BG Staffing Inc Quote

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.