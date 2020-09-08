Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

Teradyne, Inc. (TER): This designer, developer and manufacturer of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 1.21, compared with 3.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This provider of paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio 0.54, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. (JD): This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in China, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio 1.13, compared with 22.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.