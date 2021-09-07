Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

Dow Inc. DOW: This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company BCC: This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.23, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.38, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

