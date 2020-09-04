Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 4th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST): This manufacturer and seller of containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
West Pharmaceutical has a PEG ratio of 2.91, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This provider of paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio 0.54, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina has a PEG ratio 0.85, compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
