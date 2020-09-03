Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): This assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block has a PEG ratio of 0.45, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF): This workforce solutions and placement services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 2.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This integrated manufacturing solutions, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

