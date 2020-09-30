Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): This designer and manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Thor Industries has a PEG ratio of 2.68, compared with 4.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This designer and builder of single-family homeswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

