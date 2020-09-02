Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Target has a PEG ratio of 2.91, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Target Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Target Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Target Corporation Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This provider of paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio 0.53, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio 0.51, compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.