Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 29th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY): This fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Tivity Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tivity Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tivity Health, Inc. Quote
Tivity Health has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 2.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tivity Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tivity Health, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tivity Health, Inc. Quote
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This hospitals and health center operators carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
Select Medical Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
Select Medical Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Select Medical Holdings Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Healthways, Inc. (TVTY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- Forget Tesla's Battery Day, These EV Stories Are More Important
- ChargePoint, Switchback Energy Acquisition Enter Business Combination Agreement