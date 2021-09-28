Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This provider of commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX: This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carter's, Inc. CRI: This company that designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

