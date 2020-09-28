Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company,which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

JD.com, Inc. (JD): This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 21.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JD.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB): This provider of commercial specialty contract services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.15, compared with 2.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

