Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY): This fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Tivity Health has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): This collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Dropbox has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 6.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

