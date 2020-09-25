Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY): This fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Tivity Health has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): This collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Dropbox has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 6.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

