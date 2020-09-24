Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer and distributer of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.37, compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Target has a PEG ratio of 2.98, compared with 5.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. (JD): This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 21.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB): This provider of commercial specialty contract services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.14, compared with 2.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.