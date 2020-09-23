Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 2.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This homebuilder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

