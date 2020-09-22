Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

FedEx Corporation (FDX): This transportation, e-commerce, and business services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.

FedEx has a PEG ratio of 1.37, compared with 2.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Target has a PEG ratio 2.90, compared with 5.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST): This manufacturer and seller of containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

West Pharmaceutical has a PEG ratio 3.73, compared with 4.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

