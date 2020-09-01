Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

JD.com, Inc. (JD): This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 1.11, compared with 25.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This operator of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical has a PEG ratio 0.99, compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio 0.49, compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

