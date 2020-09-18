Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This homebuilder in the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Lennar has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This designer and manufacturer of doors and windows, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio 0.86, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Target has a PEG ratio 2.86, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST): This manufacturer and seller of containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

West Pharmaceutical has a PEG ratio 3.71, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.