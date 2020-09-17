Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY): This fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Tivity Health has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 2.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 2.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This single-family homes designer and builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

