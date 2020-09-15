Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC): This apparel and accessories manufacturer and seller carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): This home decor superstores operator carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

At Home Group has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

