Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This designer and builder of single-family homes, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio 0.59, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. (JD): This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in China, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio 0.99, compared with 20.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Target has a PEG ratio 2.86, compared with 5.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

