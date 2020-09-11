Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th:

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This critical illness recovery hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This operator of retail chain carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

