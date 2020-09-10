Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This designer and builder of single-family homes, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio 0.58, compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. (JD): This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in China, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio 1.03, compared with 21.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

