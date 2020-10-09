Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion productscarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lithia Motors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lithia Motors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
Centene Corporation (CNC): This multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Centene Corporation Price and Consensus
Centene Corporation price-consensus-chart | Centene Corporation Quote
Centene Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Centene Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Centene Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Centene Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
