Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion productscarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

 

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

 

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote

 

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lithia Motors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lithia Motors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lithia Motors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote

 

Centene Corporation (CNC): This multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Centene Corporation Price and Consensus

Centene Corporation Price and Consensus

Centene Corporation price-consensus-chart | Centene Corporation Quote

 

Centene Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Centene Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Centene Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Centene Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Centene Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Click to get this free report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular