Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion productscarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Centene Corporation (CNC): This multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Centene Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

